Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.49 Million Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,641 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research firms have commented on FMS. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

