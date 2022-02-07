Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,045 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 69.51% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF worth $17,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIG opened at $48.71 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $50.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83.

