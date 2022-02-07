Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,657,272 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Nokia worth $17,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

NOK stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

