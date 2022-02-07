Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 548,848 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 4,751.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Coursera worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $35,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $1,722,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,057.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $20.53 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69.

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

