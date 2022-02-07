Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 69,625 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Moelis & Company worth $18,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 237.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of MC opened at $54.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.22.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

