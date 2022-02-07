Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 716.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 724,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.32.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

