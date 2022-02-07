Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,102,676 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,362,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,102,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $232,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 161.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 574,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 354,664 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 220.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 261,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 179,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.