Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 35,431 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Verint Systems worth $18,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

VRNT stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

