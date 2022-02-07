Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 383,859 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 383,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Veracyte worth $18,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

Veracyte stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

