Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 392,098 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 392,098 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $18,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,701,000 after acquiring an additional 963,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,711,000 after purchasing an additional 434,087 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,527,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,482,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,810,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares during the period. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AQN. National Bankshares raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.