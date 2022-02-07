Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 394,004 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Virtu Financial worth $18,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 2,263.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

