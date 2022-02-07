Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 53,297 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,297 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Carter’s worth $16,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,625. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRI opened at $89.00 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

