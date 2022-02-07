Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 61,504 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,631,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,504 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.13% of Shift Technologies worth $18,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $2.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.