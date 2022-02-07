Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 622,319 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,769,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Qurate Retail worth $18,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $6.86 on Monday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

