Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 83,159 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Ingredion worth $17,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 32.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.2% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 212.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 52,631 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGR opened at $85.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.99 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.94%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

