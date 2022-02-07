Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Ingredion worth $17,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,973,000 after acquiring an additional 120,623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,634,000 after acquiring an additional 109,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,911,000 after acquiring an additional 71,172 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 52,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

INGR stock opened at $85.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.99 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

