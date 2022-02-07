Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $17,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.97 and a 1 year high of $100.14.

