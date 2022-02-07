GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 112.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,083 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.26% of GoPro worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GoPro by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,860 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

