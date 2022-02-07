Gordon R. Cunningham Sells 1,900 Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,748.

AP.UN traded down C$0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching C$42.96. The company had a trading volume of 199,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$35.40 and a 12 month high of C$46.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.39. The company has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92.

AP.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.56.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

