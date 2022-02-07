Governor DAO Price Hits $0.86 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $2.50 million and $129,904.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.24 or 0.07137736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00054964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,872.96 or 0.99786523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00055459 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,077 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

