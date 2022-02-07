Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Graft has a total market cap of $166,362.54 and $41,588.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 332.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.00413006 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

