Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,412,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,507,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,714,264. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $925.99. 352,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,477,777. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,013.37 and its 200 day moving average is $902.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. increased their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

