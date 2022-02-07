Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,430 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.64.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,742 shares of company stock valued at $27,079,886 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $187.31. 22,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,788. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

