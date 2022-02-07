Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 41,676 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,676 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,643.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,630 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

TSM stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.91. The company had a trading volume of 158,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,586,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $637.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

