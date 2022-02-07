Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 59,890 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 59,890 shares during the period. EQT makes up 1.0% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of EQT worth $20,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQT by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,961. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

EQT announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

