Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,227 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Twitter by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 42,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,531,312 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.78. 412,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,901,080. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

