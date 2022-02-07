Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $5.41 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 75,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 67,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 323,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,767,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.61. 74,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,355. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.45.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

