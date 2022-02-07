Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,680,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,769,000 after buying an additional 43,417 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $69,590,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 67.1% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 110,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 44,279 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,363,000 after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 172,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

WY traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.89. 23,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

