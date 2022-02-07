Graphlinq Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $427,484.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $427,484.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042823 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00107626 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

