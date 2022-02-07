Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of GWLIF stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

