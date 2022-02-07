Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.99

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.99 and last traded at C$40.91, with a volume of 32086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.28. The company has a current ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The stock has a market cap of C$38.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

In related news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,235,000.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

