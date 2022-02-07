Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.37 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $17.37 million and $1.88 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,645.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.90 or 0.07182253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00299783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.67 or 0.00794154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00076731 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00415622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00238208 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 96,289,920 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

