GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,643,000 after acquiring an additional 500,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,211,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,618,000 after acquiring an additional 56,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,843 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

OFC opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

