GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.04 Million in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of i3 Verticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIIV has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.