GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.05 Million in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 78.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after buying an additional 272,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 98.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 212,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,692,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,968,000 after buying an additional 207,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Natus Medical by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 101,411 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Natus Medical by 18.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 656,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $763.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natus Medical news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

