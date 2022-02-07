GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 251.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Woodward by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWD stock opened at $110.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.43.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWD. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.