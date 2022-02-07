GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,895 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Compass Diversified worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

