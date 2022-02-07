GuccioneCoin Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (GCC)

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. GuccioneCoin has a market cap of $43,277.19 and $73.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GuccioneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GuccioneCoin has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00299197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012233 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002060 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000621 BTC.

GuccioneCoin Coin Profile

GuccioneCoin (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC . GuccioneCoin’s official website is guccionecoin.wordpress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Buying and Selling GuccioneCoin

