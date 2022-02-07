H2O Innovation (HEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect H2O Innovation to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$38.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.63 million.

CVE:HEO opened at C$2.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.49. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. upped their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

