Handshake Reaches Market Cap of $105.99 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $105.99 million and $396,077.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,978.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.15 or 0.07160707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00310410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.83 or 0.00770451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011277 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00074455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00415377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00231203 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 464,036,511 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

