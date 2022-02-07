HarbourVest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 109,210 ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 109,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. ON24 makes up about 0.2% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.23% of ON24 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ON24 by 90.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 42.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 351,240 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at about $20,910,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 131.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after buying an additional 530,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at about $17,160,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $793,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,720.

ON24 stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,079. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $766.80 million and a P/E ratio of -89.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

