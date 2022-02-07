HarbourVest Partners LLC Buys 112,325 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 352.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,155 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,325 shares during the quarter. UiPath makes up approximately 0.7% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,377 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,807,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,887,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $102,024.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $4,518,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,660 shares of company stock valued at $22,570,183 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 46,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,792. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.