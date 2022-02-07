HarbourVest Partners LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

HarbourVest Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,138 shares during the quarter. Zuora accounts for 0.3% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Zuora worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, increased their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

ZUO traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.22. 13,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196 in the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

