HarbourVest Partners LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arvinas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,640 shares of company stock valued at $26,724,967. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,737. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.98.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arvinas (ARVN)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.