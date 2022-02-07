HarbourVest Partners LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arvinas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,640 shares of company stock valued at $26,724,967. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,737. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.98.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.