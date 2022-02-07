HarbourVest Partners LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000. Okta accounts for approximately 0.3% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,961,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 33.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 46.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.43. 12,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,703. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.86 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.70 and its 200-day moving average is $234.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKTA. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.32.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

