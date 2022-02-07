HarbourVest Partners LLC Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000. OLO comprises about 0.3% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of OLO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in OLO by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OLO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $615,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 384,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,693,905.

NYSE OLO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.83. 7,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

