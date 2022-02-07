HarbourVest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Sumo Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,032 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.71. 11,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,733. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

