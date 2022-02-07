Harmony (ONE) Trading Up 22.1% Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Harmony has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $2.64 billion and approximately $210.90 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00272151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,339,517,806 coins and its circulating supply is 11,694,943,806 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

