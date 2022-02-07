Harvest Finance (FARM) 1-Day Volume Hits $31.93 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $82.04 million and $31.93 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $122.76 or 0.00277857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 684,353 coins and its circulating supply is 668,303 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

