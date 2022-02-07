Haven Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.30 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.11 million and $1.30 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00005941 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,945.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.88 or 0.07142746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00310287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.84 or 0.00766510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011213 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00074333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.19 or 0.00416864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00231578 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,856,403 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

